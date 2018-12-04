George H. W. Bush: Service Dog "Sully" Will Get A New Mission

After six months by the side of former President George H.W. Bush, his loyal service dog will be given a break for the holidays. In January, Sully will be assigned to a wounded war veteran.

The yellow Labrador Retriever has become an overnight sensation. On Monday, Sully traveled with the former president’s casket on the Air Force One 747 to Washington D.C. Then joined the Bush family limousine motorcade to the Rotunda where Bush will lie in state for three days.

America’s VetDogs said in a statement, (quote) “Later this week, Sully will return to Smithtown, New York for the holiday season before joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facilities Dog Program. Sully will assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers during their journey to recovery.”

In his service to former President Bush, who spent the last three years confined to a wheelchair, Sully provided comfort and assistance in his daily needs. (People)