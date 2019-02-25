Frampton: Farewell Tour Heads to the Motor City! He's Saying Goodbye Due To Incurable Degenerative Muscle Disease

Peter Frampton says the reason for his farewell tour is that he has Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), an incurable autoimmune disease that causes muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

Frampton says, "I’m a perfectionist, and I do not want to go out there and feel like, ‘Oh I can’t, this isn’t good.' That would be a nightmare for me. It’s my passion, I’ve been playing guitar for 60 years."

“The reason I’m calling it the ‘farewell tour,’ again, is because I know that I will be at the top of my game for this tour and I will make it through this and people won’t be saying, ‘Oh you know, he can’t play as good.’ I can. But we just don't know for how long.”

The tour starts June 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma and goes through October 12th in the San Francisco suburb of Concord, California. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will open.

Frampton will perform at the DTE Energy Music Theater Thursday July 25th!

A dollar from every ticket sold will benefit The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins, where he’s being treated in a new drug trial program.

"If this is the farewell tour then maybe if the drug trial works maybe there'll be the miracle tour."

He is also busy recording, having cut 33 tracks since October.