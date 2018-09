The new-look Fleetwood Mac made its television debut today (Wednesday) by performing two songs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

With Mike Campbell from The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House in place of Lindsey Buckingham, the band did two songs -- "The Chain" and "Gypsy."

Finn was brought in to cover Lindsey's vocals, while Campbell will handle the more intricate guitar parts.

Video of Fleetwood Mac Takes the Stage with "The Chain"