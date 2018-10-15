Fleetwood Mac to Lindsey Buckingham.....See Ya In Court!

Fleetwood Mac have responded to the lawsuit filed by Lindsey Buckingham by saying they "look forward to their day in court."

Buckingham claims "breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage." In other words, he wants the $12-million he would have earned from the band's current world tour.

Fleetwood Mac fired Buckingham in January after Stevie Nicks issued an ultimatum -- either he goes or I do.

Buckingham claims that the only issue was his request to delay the band's tour so he could promote his new Solo Anthology collection.

Turns out they both got their way. Mac is on tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell replacing Buckingham, while he is on the road as a solo act.