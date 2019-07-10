Facebook Group Threatens To Storm Area 51

Do you believe in aliens from another planet? A Facebook event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" has gone viral. It's scheduled to happen on September 20th, and more than 165,000 people have RSVP'd "yes" to the event. The event is hosted by a "religious organization" and a gaming page. The description says, "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets [sic> see them [sic> aliens." The last person bold enough to hunt for aliens at Area 51 was shot dead by guards back in January.

(Daily Mail)

One, I may go just to film the event from a distance.

Two, if they think they can get to the base just because of the size of the crowd they are wrong. Nellis will be ready to go and people are... https://t.co/fIdiovFZnm — David Cummings (@mojaveguide) July 9, 2019