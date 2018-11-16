Eric Clapton: NEW! "White Christmas" Video Released

Eric Clapton has just released the video for "White Christmas," one of the highlights on his new Happy Xmas holiday collection. The claymation-looking animated clip spotlights a young boy equally enthralled by an electric guitar and the sound of the blues. Happy Xmas, which was released on October 12th, debuted at Number One on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart. The album, which sold 6,000 units its first week, also entered the mainstream Billboard 200 albums chart at Number 168.

Video of Eric Clapton - White Christmas (Official Music Video)