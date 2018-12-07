Elton John: Vintage Christmas Performance Unearthed

A recent search through the ITV archives in England discovered a long-lost Elton John performance of "Step Into Christmas."

The clip aired on Gilbert O'Sullivan: Welcome to My Show on December 22nd, 1973. Sir Elton and his band perform the song, joined John's songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, on percussion. Watch the clip on YouTube.

The original version of "Step Into Christmas," this live version and the original B-side, "Ho Ho Ho (Who'd Be a Turkey at Christmas)," are out today as an EP on all digital platforms.