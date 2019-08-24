Eddie Money: It's Cancer

It's been a difficult year for the "Money Man".I spoke to Eddie late last year by phone about his annual Spring show at DTE Energy Music Theater. Instead, he dropped a bombshell on me! He said he was on his way to the doctor for treatment for esophageal cancer. He asked me to keep it confidential because he didn't want the news to impact his reality TV show, "Real Money", on AXS.

I talked to him a month or so later and when I asked how he was doing, he told me it was actually a false alarm

Then, during his show here in May, fans noticed he looked tired and not well. He cancelled 2 subsequent shows to have a heart valve procedure done followed by a bout of pneumonia both unrelated to the cancer.

Today, TMZ is confirming the diagnosis of stage 4 esophageal cancer and that it has spread to other organs: