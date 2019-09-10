Eddie Money: Another Setback

According to a new report, Eddie Money was forced to sideline his cancer treatment while he battles pneumonia. Money, who scrapped all of his shows this year, underwent a heart valve procedure last spring and is fighting stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Sources close to Money told TMZ, "Eddie has spent the last three months in the hospital following complications related to his heart valve procedure back in May. We're told he was discharged late last month. He's currently at a private rehab center recovering from his lengthy hospital stay."

According to the report, the good news is that Money's cancer has so far not progressed while breaking from the ongoing treatment.