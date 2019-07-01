Echo Dot Owner Claims Alexa Swore At Him When He Cancelled His Prime Membership

It might not be a good idea to cross Amazon. The owner of an Amazon Echo Dot claims that Amazon's Alexa assistant has started insulting him and swearing at him whenever he asks it to play music. Michael Slade says the insults began after he cancelled his Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon engineers were puzzled by the behavior and offered Slade gift cards and a year of free Prime membership as compensation. Slade claims he has no idea what caused Alexa to get foul-mouthed, though the Daily Mail points out there is software available for the Echo Dot that can make Alexa say rude words.

