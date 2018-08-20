Eagles: #1 & #3

The Eagles now have the first and third best-selling albums of all-time.

Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 has overtaken Michael Jackson’s Thriller as the number-one album after being certified 38-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Thriller is second at 33-million, and Hotel California is third at 26-million.

In a statement, Don Henley says, “We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride.”

This latest bump was helped by their current tour, the passing of Glenn Frey in 2016, and streams – 1,500 album streams equals one album sale, and 10 downloads of a song also equates to one album sold.