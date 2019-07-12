Dramatic Video: U.S. Coast Guard Boards Narco Sub

The U.S. Coast Guard released an incredible video yesterday of service members stopping a drug-smuggling submarine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean last month.

The semi-submersed vessel ignored demands shouted in Spanish to stop and a Coast Guardsman ultimately jumped on top and busted open the hatch. Inside were five smugglers and about 17,000 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $232 million.

The encounter took place on June 18th and was one of 14 drug smuggling vessels intercepted by the Coast Guard off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America over the past three months.