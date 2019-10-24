Don't Try This At Home!

We all have our own methods of dealing with pests in the house, and they usually involve a shoe, a rolled-up magazine or maybe a can of insect killer. Not this guy.

Cesar Schmitz of Brazil says his wife asked him to take care of the roaches that kept creeping into their house, so he grabbed a can of gasoline and a book of matches, like any other responsible adult would do. He then brought his bad idea into their backyard, where he believed the roaches were coming from, and dug a small hole.

He poured gasoline down the hole and tossed several lit matches in until the backyard went kablooey. A home security camera captured the moment when the entire lawn blew up, sending dirt and grass into the air. (Huffington Post)