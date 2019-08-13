Diet Pop: New Study Links The Beverage To Stroke Heart Disease And Dementia

You might think you're doing your health a favor if you sip on a diet soda as opposed to a regular soda, but think again. Research from earlier this year found that drinking two or more cans of diet soda each day increases the risk of stroke by 25 percent, and increases your risk of heart disease by 33 percent. In general, the risk of early death is 16 percent higher among those who drink diet soda, compared to people who never drink them. A different study found a link between drinking artificially sweetened beverages and dementia, and another found drinking the stuff put people at three times the risk of suffering the most common form of stroke compared to non-drinkers. In addition, artificial sweeteners have been found to increase appetite.

(TheSun)

Diet fizzy drinks ‘increase risk of heart attack, stroke and dementia’ https://t.co/fb2jWgfKPa — The Sun (@TheSun) August 12, 2019