New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes hit the costliest double of his career Wednesday night. The blinged up outfielder slid into second base and ripped the diamond necklace he was wearing, spilling the pricey stones all over the infield. After the inning, one of his teammates spent a minute picking them out of the dirt.

