David Ruffin: Honoring The Late Temptation Singer With His Own Street

A Detroit street will be renamed for the late Temptations star David Ruffin next month.

Tuesday, the Detroit City Council approved the ceremonial renaming of Parkside Street, where the voice of the such classics as "My Girl" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" lived in the 1970s and '80s.

David Ruffin Avenue will be dedicated on June 21st, joining Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin who have been similarly honored by the city. (Detroit Free Press)