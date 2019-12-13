Danny Aiello: Veteran Actor (Godfather Pt.2) Dead At 86

Danny Aiello, the veteran actor who appeared in more than 70 films -- including Do the Right Thing, The Godfather Part Two, Moonstruck, and The Purple Rose of Cairo -- has died. He was 86.

According to his family, Aiello passed away Thursday night at a New Jersey hospital where he was being treated for a sudden illness.

The New York native broke into movies in 1973 when he landed a small role in Bang the Drum Slowly. He went on to appear in The Godfather Part Two, Once Upon a Time in America, Radio Days, Dinner Rush, Harlem Nights and Moonstruck. But his most-memorable role was as Sal the pizza shop owner in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, for which he received an Oscar nomination. He also appeared in several Broadway productions.

Aiello is survived by his wife and three kids. (TMZ)