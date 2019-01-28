Crazy Video: Turnpike Road rage

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man is lucky to be alive after clinging to the hood of a speeding SUV following a crazy road rage incident.

Stunned motorists on the Massachusetts Turnpike captured the wild scene on their cellphones. The rush hour incident occurred Friday afternoon when Richard Kamrowski got into a minor fender bender with Mark Fitzgerald. Kamrowski got out of his pickup truck and approached Fitzgerald to exchange information, but Fitzgerald refused to get out of his SUV.

Kamrowski then stood in front of the SUV and refused to let Fitzgerald leave. But as Fitzgerald rolled forward, Kamrowski jumped on the hood and refused to let go. But Fitzgerald didn't stop and he continued at speeds of up to 70 mph for about three miles. A traffic jam eventually slowed him down and other motorists, including one armed with a gun, forced Fitzgerald to get out of the car.

Troopers arrived at the scene and arrested both men. They'll each appear in court today. (Boston Herald)