Controversy over "Rolling Stone" List Of 100 Greatest Singers

Rolling Stone is facing backlash over their Top 100 Singers of All-Time list. According to The Jasmine Brand, fans are demanding that Whitney Houston be placed higher on the list. Apparently, Elvis Presley is No. 3, which Whitney is No. 34. One person tweeted, “Whitney Houston is 34 and Elvis f**king Presley is 3????? No. I reject this list in the name of the Lord. Get behind me Satan.” Another fan wrote, “You don’t put Elvis Presley above Whitney Houston. You don’t put John Lennon above Whitney Houston. You don’t put *anyone* above Whitney Houston.”

Meanwhile, the outlet reports that singers such as Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Adele were with ranked poorly or not included on the list at all.

Aretha Franklin topped the list, while Mary J. Blige was ranked No. 100.