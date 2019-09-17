Cokie Roberts: Legendary ABC Newswoman Dead At 75

Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts has died. She was 75.

There's no immediate word on a cause of death, but over the summer, Roberts said that she'd been having some unspecified health issues.

There are other reports that her death was from complications from breast cancer.

Roberts began her career on local TV in 1968 and joined ABC as a reporter in 1988. She was a commentator and analyst for her three decades with the network, winning three Emmys over her career and getting inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

She's survived by her husband Steven Roberts, two children and six grandchildren. (ABC News)