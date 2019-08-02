Coffee & Chocolate make You Smarter

How many cups of coffee do usually have in a day? Researchers keep uncovering evidence that shows caffeine helps makes our brains healthier and more resilient. One study from early this year found methylxanthines, a class of chemicals found in coffee, tea, and dark chocolate, helped sustain cognitive performance and helped protect neurons from dysfunction and death. Another analysis of several studies showed that both coffee and tea both reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and also the risk of brain cancer. So how much caffeine do you need to consume to see the brain benefits? About six to eight, eight-ounce cups of coffee per day, ideally before 2 p.m., so it doesn't disrupt your sleep. You could also replace a cup or two with an ounce of dark chocolate.

