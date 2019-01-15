Clemson Tigers: National Champs Treated To Fast Food At The White House

One of the great things about winning a sports championship is a trip to the White House and chowing down with the president. Yet Monday night's visit by the college football champs Clemson Tigers was a bit unusual.

Thanks to the partial government shutdown, White House staff has been furloughed, so instead of a nice meal from the kitchen, Donald Trumpordered out and treated the champs to a meal of "American fast food." He even picked up the tab.

Trump said, "We went off and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me. Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza. I think they'd like it better than anything we could give."

The president, whose own fast food habit has been well documented, added, "We have some very large people that like eating, so I think we're going to have a little fun." (ESPN)