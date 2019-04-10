Clapton Petty Ringo In Trailer For "Echo In The Canyon"

Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and Brian Wilson appear in the trailer for a new documentary.

Echo in the Canyon features Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers interviewing those artists and more about the rise of the Laurel Canyon music scene in the 1960s, which featured The Beach Boys, The Byrds, Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Mamas and the Papas and Buffalo Springfield.

Echo in the Canyon opens in Los Angeles on May 24th and New York on May 31st before expanding into other cities.