Christmas Lights: If Ya Can't Keep Up With Joneses

A homeowner in Australia can't possibly match his next door neighbor's massive Christmas light display, but he's managed to gain more attention for his. Instead of creating his own light display, he simply used a few string lights to spell out the word "ditto" with an arrow pointing toward his neighbor's house.

