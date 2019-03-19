Christine McVie: The Chain HAD To Be Broken

Christine McVie says Fleetwood Mac had to fire Lindsey Buckingham or risk breaking up.

She tells England's Mojo magazine, "It was the only route we could take, because there was too much animosity between certain members of the band at that point… There was just no way it could’ve gone on as a five-piece, a group with Lindsey in the band. So it was either just completely break up the band or make the best of it.”

The animosity was between Lindsey and his long-ago former girlfriend, Stevie Nicks.

Mick Fleetwood adds, “It was too challenging… The truth is, call it what you want, a parting of company took place, and it had to take place, and it was supported by the remaining band members around something that for sure was a major problem to two people -- Lindsey and Stevie.”

After showing Lindsey the door, the Mac hired Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell from Tom Petty's Heartbreakers to fill the void.

In a twist of irony, had Lindsey not been fired, the tour would have had to come to a halt as he underwent emergency open heart surgery last month.

Fleetwood Mac performs in Albany, New York tomorrow (Wednesday) night.