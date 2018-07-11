Chrissie Hynde: New Line-up For Show Friday Night At Detroit's Comerica Park

Join WOMC Friday night at Comerica Park for the Journey Def Leppard Pretenders show. I will be at our AAA stdios inside MusicTown Detroit from 4-6 pm Beau Daniels will be broadcasting from Gate A outside the park from 3-7 pm & Stephen Clark will be live at Cheli's before the show.

Chrissie Hynde and her latest lineup of the Pretenders are set for a pair of high profile stadium shows this weekend opening for Def Leppard and Journey at Detroit's Comerica Park on Friday (July 13th) and Chicago's Wrigley Field on Saturday (July 14th). They'll cap off their current theater and opera house run with a third stadium gig with the bands on July 21st when Leppard and Journey headline Denver's Coors Field.

Hynde, who is prepping the band's upcoming jazz-tinged covers set with current guitarist James Walbourne, told us that she judges her bandmates on their own merits: ["I've been working with this lineup for 15 years, so that's quite a long time. I don't compare any of the bands. The only band that I compare it to was the original band -- we didn't last very long -- because that's always the musical style of the Pretenders. The general mood of the band has remained the same."