That didn't take long. ABC has cancelled Roseanne.

The news comes after some racially insensitive remarks star Roseanne Barr made this weekend. She called former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett a product of the "Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes." Although Rosanne deleted the tweet and apologized, it wasn't enough to save the show.

ABC had renewed the sitcom for a 13-episode seventh season this fall. (Variety)