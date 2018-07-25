Bob Seger: Before Silver Bullet

Before Bob Seger had the Silver Bullet Band and its predecessor, the System, he had The Last Heard.

10 songs from Bob Seger and the Last Heard have been packaged in the album Heavy Music: The Complete Cameo Recordings 1966-1967, which will be released in numerous formats, including vinyl, on September 7th. It will be the first time that all their records have been available since their release as 45s over 50 years ago.

The collection includes the title track, "Heavy Music," which was a hit in Detroit in 1967 and cracked the Billboard 200, charting at number-103.