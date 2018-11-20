Bob Seger: Farewell Tour Hits The road Tomorrow

Bob Seger finally returns to the road Wednesday, a little more than a year after having to postpone his tour after 13 shows to undergo surgery for a ruptured disc in his neck. It was the first time he underwent major surgery.

Bob Seger on having to postpone his 2017 Runaway Train tour:

"It happened I think after the sixth show, but there wasn't really pain. But they told me to look for some warning signs and I had a little warning sign in my legs. They say if you get a little feeling in your legs about this, then it's time to shut it down. And so we had to shut it down after Pittsburgh, which was a shame."

It started out as the Runaway Train tour in support of his 2017 album, I Knew You When. But during his time rehabbing from surgery, Seger decided when he resumed it that it would be the end of his days on the road. Perhaps it was the severity and suddenness of the injury that led him to this decision because in years past he said when his voice went then it would be time to hang it up.

So Seger and the Silver Bullet Band start the Final Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena with dates through May 2nd in suburban Houston. He is expected to add more shows, taking him well into 2019.