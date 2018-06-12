Bob Seger: Back In Business!!

Bob Seger has announced on his official website (BobSeger.com) the latest rescheduled 2019 dates for his previously postponed shows. Last fall, Seger's tour in support of his latest album, I Knew You When, was cut short by complications from a ruptured disc.

Seger's show at Portland, Oregon's Moda Center has been rescheduled for February 2nd; Seattle Washington's Key Arena date will now play on February 9th; his Austin, Texas show at the Frank Irwin Center will take place on March 7th; with Seger now hitting Dallas, Texas on March 9th. All tickets for the originally scheduled concerts will be honored at the new date. Seger and his promoters have tried to book the makeup gigs for the same day of the week as the original shows to accommodate fans:

UPDATED: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band tour dates (subject to change):

November 24 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

November 27 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

November 30 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

December 12 - St. Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center

December 14 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

December 20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

December 22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

January 19 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

January 29 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena

January 31 - Boise, ID - Ford Center

February 2 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

February 9 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

February 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

February 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

March 7 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

March 9 - Dallas, TX - Ford Center at the Star