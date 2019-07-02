Bob Seger: 1/2 way through 2019 and His Tour Is One Of The Top Earners

Midway through 2019, farewell tours by Elton John, KISS and Bob Seger are among the year's most lucrative North Americanoutings, according to the concert industry publication Pollstar.

Pink tops the list -- based on shows between November 22nd, 2018 and May 22nd, 2019 -- with an average per-show gross of $81.8 million, followed by Justin Timberlake with $75.5 million and Elton John with $74.7 million.

The rest of the Top 10 (figures in millions) is:

4) Fleetwood Mac - $67.7

5) KISS - $58.1

6) Trans-Siberian Orchestra - $57.3

7) Bob Seger - $52.8

8) Travis Scott - $51.7

9) Cher - $48.7

10) Eric Church - $46.4

On the worldwide chart, Elton is first, followed by, in order, Pink, Timberlake, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Ed Sheeran, KISS, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bob Seger and Travis Scott.