Billy Idol Becomes A U.S. Citizen

November 15, 2018
Jim Johnson
Features
Billy Idol officially became a U.S. citizen on Wednesday.

We're not sure if the British-born rocker was "Dancing With Himself." But he took the oath in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service tweeted several photos of Billy and quipped, "It's a nice day for a naturalization ceremony."

Billy Idol Citizenship