Billy Idol Becomes A U.S. Citizen
November 15, 2018
Billy Idol officially became a U.S. citizen on Wednesday.
We're not sure if the British-born rocker was "Dancing With Himself." But he took the oath in Los Angeles.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service tweeted several photos of Billy and quipped, "It's a nice day for a naturalization ceremony."
Billy Idol Naturalization Photos
It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/4s7KXHqoKC— USCIS (@USCIS) November 15, 2018