After fisherman found a beluga whale off Norway's northern coast last week that was wearing a harness, including mounts for a GoPro camera, experts are saying they believe the whale was trained by the Russian navy. The clips on the harness said, "Equipment St. Petersburg." Jorgen Ree Wiig, a marine biologist at Norway's Directorate of Fisheries, told CNN that the Russian navy has been known to train beluga whales to conduct military operations before, for doing things like, quote, "guarding naval bases, helping divers, finding lost equipment." The Directorate of Fisheries was able to remove the harness from the beluga found last week, and it swam away.

A friendly #beluga whale was spotted wearing a harness attached to his/her body in the region of #Finnmark, #Norway. Thanks to these people, the harness was removed.



They believe the beluga escaped captivity from the Russian military.



