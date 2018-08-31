Aretha's Final Wardrobe Change

August 31, 2018
It's day three of Aretha Franklin lying in repose in her 24-carat gold plated casket.

Word from inside the New Bethel Baptist Church said Aretha was dressed in a rose gold St. John’s gown and gold Christian Louboutinheels. Previous days she’s worn red and powder blue dresses with matching stilettos.

This morning, fans may line up starting at 8:00 outside Greater Grace Temple. The first 1000 fans will get a seat inside the funeral service. They’ll be the first to tweet what outfit Aretha will be buried in.

VIP guests are allowed unfettered entry to the Temple. On the grounds adjacent to the Temple, the general public can view the service on a temporary big screen erected just for this occasion. (Detroit Free Press)

