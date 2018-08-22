Aretha: No Last Will Or Trust

August 22, 2018
Jim Johnson

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Categories: 
Features
Music

Aretha Franklin died without a will or trust.

According to Michigan state law, her estate worth $80 million shall be equally divided among her four children. On Tuesday, they formally filed a document claiming their rightful part. Her children range in age from 63 to 48 years old.

The Queen of Soul died at the age of 76 due to advanced pancreatic cancer.

She’d been ill for some time, so it comes as a shock that Aretha never took time to make final arrangements. Her long-time attorney told the Detroit Free Press, (quote) “I was after her for a number of years. A trust would’ve expedited things, kept the family out of probate and kept things private.”

Tags: 
Aretha Franklin

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Photographer Linda Solomon talks about Robert Redford WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes