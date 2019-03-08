Aretha Franklin: Star Studded Tribute Sunday Night

March 8, 2019
Jim Johnson

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Features
Music

Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys and Celine Dion are among the headliners in Sunday night's CBS tribute special to Aretha Franklin.

Hosted by Tyler Perry, Aretha: A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul was taped in January at the Shrine Auditorium In L.A.

Patti LaBelle explains the song that links her to Franklin:

Smokey Robinson had been friends with Aretha since childhood.

Along with the all-star performances, former President Barack Obama, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson appear in a montage honoring Franklin at the beginning of the telecast. (Detroit News)

Aretha Frankin Smokey Robinson Patti LaBelle