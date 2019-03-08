Aretha Franklin: Star Studded Tribute Sunday Night
March 8, 2019
Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys and Celine Dion are among the headliners in Sunday night's CBS tribute special to Aretha Franklin.
Hosted by Tyler Perry, Aretha: A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul was taped in January at the Shrine Auditorium In L.A.
Patti LaBelle explains the song that links her to Franklin:
Smokey Robinson had been friends with Aretha since childhood.
Along with the all-star performances, former President Barack Obama, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson appear in a montage honoring Franklin at the beginning of the telecast. (Detroit News)