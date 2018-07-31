Is Aerosmith Hinting At A Tour Announcement?

Aerosmith fans are getting excited with the announcement on the band's Facebook page that on August 15th, they'll be performing on Today show's Concert Series on August 15th, with a link to the show's website. NBC's Today.com website posted "Aerosmith is coming to Today!! The popular, legendary group behind such hits as 'Dream On,' 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" and 'Crazy' will rock Today with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza. . . Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the Today plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City. To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine." It's most likely that the band's eagerly awaited final tour -- and possible new album -- will be announced during the appearance.

Back in March, we reported that during a chat with Atlantic City Weekly, Joe Perry shed light on what fans can look for regarding Aerosmith tour plans, "I think, the way things are going, we are going to try and take it easy. We may do a couple more one-offs -- maybe some festivals over the next six or eight months. In 2019, we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that." Aerosmith officially formed in Boston in 1970 and last performed on May 5th at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Steven Tyler told us that although he's obviously not onstage all the time -- make no mistake, there's nothing about him that's an act: "I don’t obviously dress as I do on stage, because that’s like my 'superhero' look -- but I don’t hide because I’m not embarrassed. I’m very grateful for everything I’ve ever gotten, and unfortunately, the me that’s me is me when you see me. A little hard to go out in public, but I’m kinda, sorta, the same guy. If anything, people say, ‘Wow, you’re nicer that I thought,' 'cause they have this image of the scarves and microphone, and the clothes of that guy on stage that’s grimacing and growling and screaming, 'Dream On' -- but I’m not far from that guy, I like to stay true."