Aeromexico Crash: Passenger Captures The Moment On Video

New video has surfaced showing the terrifying moment an Aeromexico flight crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday.

The video was taken by a passenger on board the plane. It shows the plane taking off right at the moment a powerful storm arrives. Seconds later, you hear the impact and the video goes black while screams are heard.

The crash is being called "the miracle in Mexico" because no one on board died. There were dozens of injuries, but most were described as minor.