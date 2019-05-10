93K A Year Dream Job Awaits You

You think you could handle testing out fancy yachts for about $93,000 per year? Recently-launched luxury shopping website HushHush listed the job, and is recruiting someone to review the yachts before they are listed for sale. The job pays $1,865 per week, and requires the reviewer to live, eat, and sleep on the yacht for a week, and to thoroughly test out all its amenities, including every plug socket, door, bed, shower, and tap. The good news is it's "not necessary" to have experience with yachts to apply, but you do have to be 21 years old, have a valid passport, and be available on short notice throughout the year.

