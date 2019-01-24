Dream Job Alert: Jewelry Store Hiring Couple To Scout Proposal Spots

(104.3 WOMC) -- Can you imagine getting six paid weekend vacations on top of whatever PTO you already get from your regular job?

Robbins Brothers, an engagement ring store, is looking for a couple to do some scouting for them. What are you looking for? The perfect proposal spots across the U.S.

Over a six month period, the company will fly you out on six different weekends to scout out the most romantic locations in 48 hours time. You will receive a budget for meals, accommodations, travel, and activities.

The goal isn't to find all the over-the-top spots, though. The company wants you to find proposal spots that work with all budgets, or fit your type of personality.

The list of job requirements included being active on Instagram, willing to be photographed, videoed and do interviews and write about related travel experiences.

Sound like you could do this? Apply by February 14th! You can apply as a couple or with a partner.