Jerry Seinfeld Joins Zach Galifianakis For A Hilarious New Episode Of 'Between Two Ferns'

The wait has been well worth it: Zach Galifianakis is back with another episode of Between Two Ferns, his first episode since Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama appeared on the show in 2016.

This time he's joined by legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld and rapper Cardi B, a more recent legend in her own right.

Seinfeld takes up most of the interview, and the hilarious banter between the two men is full of drags and knocks against the franchises that brought them fame (Seinfeld and the film The Hangover, respectively).

Then a pregnant Cardi gloriously appears, and Galifianakis hands her a baby gift and a touching sentiment, much to the chagrin of Seinfeld. "You are special," Galifianakis tells her gently. "But the most important thing is that you’re relevant."

Watch the episode below.