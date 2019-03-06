'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

(104.3 WOMC) -- Alex Trebek, the iconic host of “Jeopardy!” announced Wednesday he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He said in a video announcement posted to YouTube that “I’m going to fight this” and “I plan to beat the low survival rates for this disease.”

Video of A Message From Alex Trebek | JEOPARDY!

The 78-year-old had hinted at retirement during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin in July 2018, but renewed his contract through 2022.

Trebek took a leave of absence in January 2018 after surgery to remove blood clots from his brain.

Trebek has been the face of the trivia game show since 1984, helping turn it into a beloved program millions of people play along with nightly.

With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has honored Trebek with a lifetime achievement award as well as five Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Game Show Host. He won a Peabody Award in 2011 and has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

