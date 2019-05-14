'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Is 'Dying Laughing' After Kids Billed Her For Breakfast In Bed

(104.3 WOMC) -- Nothing good in life is ever free… including breakfast in bed, according to Jenna Fischer’s kids. "The Office" actress found that out the hard way when she was handed a bill after enjoying her Mother’s Day meal.

“My kids wanted to surprise me with breakfast in bed for Mother’s Day,” Fischer wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “They came to take my order. At the end, they gave me this bill. I’m dying laughing.”

On the menu: Coffee with milk, scrambled eggs, fresh sour dough toast with butter and jelly and some decorative flowers and balloons. For her reading pleasure: The New York Times.

Daughter Harper, 5, and son Weston, 7, cut mom a deal it appears as the bill is ridiculously cheap - $5.50. They threw in the New York Times for free.

Adding to the perfection of the hilarious bill was the fact that Fischer was charged for "fresh sourdough toast" that she had actually baked herself.

Fischer had posted a photo a different photo on Mother's Day of her homemade sourdough bread, too.