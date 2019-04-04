Jelly Belly Offering Draft Beer Flavored Jelly Beans

Gladys_Glez / iStock / Getty Images Plus

April 4, 2019
​(104.3 WOMC) -- Jelly Belly is releasing a new flavor -- beer!

According to Jelly Belly, the flavor was inspired by Hefeweizen ale "with an effervescent, clean, crisp, and wheaty taste."

The best part of the jelly beans, which have a "jewel-like finish" to emulate the bubbly look of a draft beer, is that they're available in a keepsake "beer" can. The packaging truly looks like a beer can.

Please keep in mind, the jelly beans are non-alcoholic.

