Jelly Belly Offering Draft Beer Flavored Jelly Beans

​(104.3 WOMC) -- Jelly Belly is releasing a new flavor -- beer!

According to Jelly Belly, the flavor was inspired by Hefeweizen ale "with an effervescent, clean, crisp, and wheaty taste."

The best part of the jelly beans, which have a "jewel-like finish" to emulate the bubbly look of a draft beer, is that they're available in a keepsake "beer" can. The packaging truly looks like a beer can.

Beer-Flavored Jelly Beans Exist and They Come in a Beer Can: https://t.co/JKlEhupCNd pic.twitter.com/wd8HgI6saN — MyRecipes (@My_Recipes) April 3, 2019

Please keep in mind, the jelly beans are non-alcoholic.