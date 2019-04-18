Jason Momoa Says Goodbye To Aquaman And Khal Drogo As He Shaves For The First Time Since 2012

(104.3 WOMC) -- Breaking news: Jason Momoa has shaved off his widely coveted beard.

The "Aquaman" actor took to YouTube on Wednesday to share a video of himself shaving off his famous beard.

"I think 2012 is the last time I shaved," he said in the clip.

As he said farewell to his facial hair, he also bid adieu to the characters who sported the look, including his "Game of Thrones" and DC roles.

"Goodbye Drogo, goodbye Arthur Curry, goodbye Declan," said Momoa as he sheared clumps of hair off his face.

So, why is he shaving his beard? It's all in the name of the planet.

In the video, Momoa says the reason he's decided to part ways with his beard is because he wants to raise awareness of the destructive impact of plastics on the environment.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.”

Video of Goodbye Drogo...I SHAVED!

He wrote in his Instagram caption, “I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better… for my kids, your kids, the world.

“Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans, our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum.”