It's National Pancake Day! Get A Free Short Stack At IHOP

Tuesday, March 12 is National Pancake Day and to celebrate, IHOP restaurants across metro Detroit are giving away FREE short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

In return for the free pancakes, guests are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to Beaumont Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The National Pancake Day celebration runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Limit one short stack, three pancakes, per guest. Local participating IHOP restaurants include: Bloomfield Hills, Brighton, Canton, Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Livonia, Monroe, Novi, Roseville, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, Woodhaven and Ypsilanti.

IHOP Free Pancake Day is March 12th!!! Put it in your pancakin’ calendar. pic.twitter.com/zf77JLon8k — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2019

So, where did Pancake Day — much like Shrove Tuesday — get its origins? It’s a tradition that dates back several centuries to when the English prepared for fasting during Lent. Strict rules prohibited the eating of all dairy products during Lent, so pancakes were made to use up the supply of eggs, milk, butter and other dairy products.