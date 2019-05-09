First ‘It: Chapter 2’ Trailer Will Make You Squirm (And Float) In Your Seat

(104.3 WOMC) -- Just when you were able to walk by a sewer grate again without the fear of clown-related violence, the trailer for the sequel to horror blockbuster “It” is here to terrify you all over again.

The first look at “It: Chapter 2” arrived on Thursday, teasing the next adventure for the members of Losers’ Club, who are now all grown up and played by stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean. Bill Skarsgard is reprising his role as Pennywise.

The trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to “It” picks up with the gang 27 years after the events of the first film.

Footage shows an adult Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain), returning to her childhood home, only to discover that her dad had died and an elderly woman is the new homeowner. She invites Beverly in for tea and cookies, but the scares begin as Pennywise is revealed to be the old woman.

“You know what they say about Derry. No one who dies here ever really dies,” the elderly woman offers tells Beverly before initiating a staring contest for the ages. “But tell me, how is it being back in Derry?”

An uneasy Beverly replies, “It’s good… strange.”

Later in the clip, the ghastly clown was also shown floating through the air on a sea of his signature red balloons, but his terror may end as the main cast returns to the sewers to deal with the threat once and for all.

“We can do this,” James McAvoy’s Bill Denbrough promises. “But we have to stick together.”

Andy Muschietti will once again direct the Stephen King adaptation. “It” became a huge box office hit, earning over $700 million in ticket sales worldwide.

“It: Chapter 2” hits theaters nationwide Sept. 6.