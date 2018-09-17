AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

iOS 12 Releases Today

September 17, 2018
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - Today (Sept. 17) is the day. After months of waiting iOS 12 will be available for iPhone users across the globe. 

The new update is packed with features like group FaceTime calls, improvements to iMessage, Siri, photos, and will even monitor how long you're spending on your device. 

If you have a device as old as the 2013 iPhone 5s, this upgrade is said to make your phone feel like new. 

iOS 12 will launch later today, and is expected to launch around 6 p.m. 

 

IOS12
Apple update
IOS

