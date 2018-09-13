Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger

Andrew Weber

The Internet Is Mad Nickelback's Metallica Cover Is So Good

By: Anthony Capobianco

September 13, 2018

Nickelback is that one band everybody just likes to pick on. They've been on the receiving end of many jokes for years and years, with no one entirely sure how it actually started. 

However, video of their cover of Metallica's "Sad Bad True" has been circling its way around the internet and their performance has rendered the trolls speechless.

Check out Nickelback nail "Sad But True" below!

These hilarious reactions are some of our favorites. Why is everyone so hard on Nickelback??  

 

Tags: 
Nickelback
Metallica
Sad But True

