Someone Just Figured Out Your Car Has A Secret, Built-In Taco Holder [IMAGE]

(104.3 WOMC) -- What's more important, tacos or sunglasses? Obviously, the right answer is tacos. I mean, why else would a taco fit so perfectly in that little compartment in your car?

Ok, fine, sunglasses fit pretty perfectly there too. However, let's be real, a secret, built-in taco holder is way more practical.

A Twitter user named @LazyBoy figured out last week that the little sunglasses holder that pops down from the roof of your car is actually the perfect size and shape to hold a crunchy taco.

He tweeted a picture of a taco in the taco holder, and now it’s going viral.